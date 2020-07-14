Russia, Belarus Sign Deal on Oil Export Payments - Belarusian Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Russia and Belarus have signed a deal regulating the terms of payments for the Russian oil, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Golovchenko spoke with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow.

"Today, we signed ... two protocols to the intergovernmental agreement on building a nuclear power plant and a separate agreement regulating the terms of export of energy source to Belarus," Golovchenko said after the talks.

The prime minister added that the agreement concerned "payments of the delivery of energy sources."