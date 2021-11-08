UrduPoint.com

Russia, Belarus Sign Protocol On 25-Year Extension Of Military Lease

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:11 PM

Russia and Belarus have signed a protocol on the 25-year extension of the use of the Baranovichi missile launch detection system, according to a document published on the official legal information portal on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Russia and Belarus have signed a protocol on the 25-year extension of the use of the Baranovichi missile launch detection system, according to a document published on the official legal information portal on Monday.

The protocol was signed by the heads of governments of the two countries on October 20.

More Stories From World

