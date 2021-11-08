Russia, Belarus Sign Protocol On 25-Year Extension Of Military Lease
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Russia and Belarus have signed a protocol on the 25-year extension of the use of the Baranovichi missile launch detection system, according to a document published on the official legal information portal on Monday.
The protocol was signed by the heads of governments of the two countries on October 20.