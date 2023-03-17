UrduPoint.com

Russia, Belarus Sign Retail Agreements Worth $183Mln At Belarusian Food Forum - Governor

Published March 17, 2023

Russia, Belarus Sign Retail Agreements Worth $183Mln at Belarusian Food Forum - Governor

Russia and Belarus have signed agreements worth over 14 billion rubles ($183 million) in the course of the second Belarusian Food Forum held in Russia's St. Petersburg from 14-15 March, city governor's office said Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Russia and Belarus have signed agreements worth over 14 billion rubles ($183 million) in the course of the second Belarusian Food Forum held in Russia's St. Petersburg from 14-15 March, city governor's office said Friday.

"At the forum, Russian retail chains signed contracts for the supply of Belarusian food products worth 14.6 billion rubles," the statement said.

More than 400 companies from Russia and Belarus took part in this year's event, the statement said, adding that the geography of Russian participants has significantly expanded.

Russian entrepreneurs from 19 regions attended the forum and showed interest in direct business contacts between the states, the statement said.

"The forum has already established itself as an effective format for Russian and Belarusian businesses. It opens up new opportunities for our countries, strengthens economic ties," city governor Alexander Beglov said.

The first Belarusian Food Forum was held in March, 2022. Last year, Russian and Belarusian entrepreneurs signed contracts worth over $65 million.

