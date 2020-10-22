UrduPoint.com
Russia, Belarus Special Services Share Info As Part Of Normal Union State Ties - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The special services of Russia and Belarus share information and exchange visits as part of the cooperation within the Union State, and this is normal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin's surprise visit to Minsk.

"In this case, we are talking about the fate of the foreign intelligence. The Union State envisions mechanisms for cooperation in all areas, including special services operation. This is why we share information, hold joint events, exchange visits and contacts, as this is absolutely normal cooperation within the Union State format," Peskov told reporters.

