Russia, Belarus Start 'Allied Resolve-2022' Drills on Belarusian Ranges - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russia and Belarus have started the "Allied Resolve-2022" joint drills on the Belarusian military ranges, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"On February 10, the 'Allied Resolve-2022' joint drills started on the combines arms ranges of the Republic of Belarus as part of the second stage of checking the reaction forces of the Union State," the ministry said.

According to the Defense Ministry, the drills are aimed at training actions on preventing and combating external aggression, counteracting terrorism and protecting the interests of the Union State.