UrduPoint.com

Russia-Belarus Supreme State Council To Convene On November 4 - Lukashenko

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 01:21 PM

Russia-Belarus Supreme State Council to Convene on November 4 - Lukashenko

The Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus will convene on November 4, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus will convene on November 4, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Thursday.

"We are holding this meeting on the eve of a very important event.

On November 4, we will hold a session of our State Council, this will be an important step toward integration," Lukashenko told Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

Related Topics

Russia Belarus November Event

Recent Stories

LHC seeks arguments in TLP Chief’s detention cas ..

LHC seeks arguments in TLP Chief’s detention case

10 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Thursday

1 minute ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thur ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thursday

1 minute ago
 Health teams asked to gearing up coronavirus vacci ..

Health teams asked to gearing up coronavirus vaccination under RED drive

1 minute ago
 OGRA suggests 'large scale' POL products' storage ..

OGRA suggests 'large scale' POL products' storage facilities to absorb abrupt pr ..

1 minute ago
 Malaysia reports 6,148 new COVID-19 infections, 98 ..

Malaysia reports 6,148 new COVID-19 infections, 98 more deaths

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.