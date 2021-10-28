Russia-Belarus Supreme State Council to Convene on November 4 - Lukashenko

The Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus will convene on November 4, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus will convene on November 4, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Thursday.

"We are holding this meeting on the eve of a very important event.

On November 4, we will hold a session of our State Council, this will be an important step toward integration," Lukashenko told Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.