Russia-Belarus Supreme State Council Will Be Held Online On November 4 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The Russia-Belarus Union State Supreme Council will be held online on November 4, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the event will take place on November 4.

"Indeed, on the Day of National Unity, on November 4, a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State will be held. It will be held via videoconference," Peskov told reporters.