Russia, Belarus Take NATO Expansion Into Account When Discussing Countermeasures -Official

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2022 | 04:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Russia and Belarus have been taking into account NATO's expansion when discussing countermeasures, Russian Deputy Representative on Disarmament in the United Nations First Committee Kosntantin Vorontsov said.

"What we are hearing is more and more calls for the development of NATO's infrastructure and its deployment further and further to the east. In Poland, for many years, they have been talking about full involvement in joint nuclear missions," Vorontsov told the members of the First Committee on Friday.

NATO expansions has been taken into consideration by Russia and Belarus when discussing countermeasures, Vorontsov added.

Earlier on Friday, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Minsk is considering tough retaliatory measures in response to the potential deployment of nuclear arsenals on the territory of Poland and other neighboring countries.

Polish President Andrzej Duda recently said the absence of nuclear weapons in his country was a "problem" and the issue of deploying US nuclear weapons there was open. At the same time, Duda said he believes Poland could take part in the Nuclear Sharing program under which European NATO member states host and store US nuclear weapons.

On October 6, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Poland had long ago agreed with the United States on the deployment of nuclear weapons arsenals on its territory.

