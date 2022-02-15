Russia, Belarus Test-Fire Missiles From Tochka Systems During Allied Resolve-2022 Drills

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Russia and Belarus jointly launched missiles from the tactical missile system Tochka at a target located at a distance of more than 37 miles as part of the Allied Resolve-2022 drills, Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

"On the Polessky site in the Gomel region, the crews of the 465th missile brigade carried out combat launches from the Tochka tactical missile system. As part of the Belarusian-Russian joint operational exercise Allied Resolve-2022, the personnel launched a missile attack on a target located at a distance of more than 60 kilometers (37 miles)," the ministry said in a statement.

The Allied Resolve-2022, a ten-day joint military exercise, began in Belarus on February 10. The military of the two countries practice repelling external aggression and countering terrorism. The drills have have stoked fears of alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine but both Minsk and Moscow have consistently stated that the drills are defensive in nature and do not pose threats to their neighbors.

