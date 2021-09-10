Russia, Belarus to Conduct West 2021 Exercises, Not Targeting Anyone - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Russia and Belarus will soon conduct joint exercises West 2021, they are not directed against anyone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The upcoming joint exercises on the territory of Russia and Belarus, West 2021, are of great importance.

These exercises are not directed against anyone, but their conduct is logical in conditions when other alliances, for example, NATO, are actively building up their military presence near the borders of the Union State and the CSTO space," Putin said after talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.