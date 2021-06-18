UrduPoint.com
Russia, Belarus To Coordinate Security Efforts Amid External Pressure - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Russia and Belarus agreed to coordinate their policies to strengthen national security of both countries amid external pressure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Lavrov noted, at a press conference with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, that both countries are facing "significant external pressure with the use of illegitimate containment mechanisms.

"

"Taking into account the overtly aggressive policy of our Western colleagues, we agreed to coordinate efforts to strengthen the state sovereignty of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus and to ensure national security of our two countries through joint effort on the basis of existing international legal agreements," Lavrov said.

