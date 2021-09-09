UrduPoint.com

Russia, Belarus To Finalize Work On Union State Programs In Near Future - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 09:10 PM

The Russian and Belarusian governments will finalize work on Union State programs in the near future, perhaps even on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, during a meeting on Thursday

"Apparently, in some key areas, the experts did agree. We need to be on the same page with you, agree on some issues, and give the governments an opportunity in the very near future, in my opinion, tomorrow even they are going to meet in Minsk, to finalize some of these agreements," Putin said.

Lukashenko said that Minsk is ready to discuss 28 Union State programs and said that it will be a "breakthrough" if they are adopted.

"And today it seems that we are ready to discuss 28 programs at the final stage. This is a lot, these are the main major topics and areas of our cooperation. You were right when you said that in order to give the governments an opportunity tomorrow again at the expert and governmental level, to consider them, if they accept them, then at the Supreme State Council, as we agreed with you ... we will finally adopt these programs at the end of October. It will be a breakthrough, a breakthrough in many areas," the Belarusian president said.

