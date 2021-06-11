Russia, Belarus to Hold 3 Military Exercises in Coming Months on Belarusian Soil - General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Russia and Belarus plan to hold three joint military exercises in the coming four months on Belarusian territory, according to the commander of the Western Military District, Col. Gen. Alexander Zhuravlev.

"From June to September, a complex of special exercises for all types of support will be held, three of which will be conducted jointly with the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus," Zhuravlev said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

The general went on to say that special attention will be paid to Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces.

The Russian-Belarusian exercises Zapad-2021 will be held on the territory of two states but mainly on Belarusian soil, from September 10 to 16 under the leadership of the chiefs of general staffs of the Armed Forces of both countries.