UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Belarus To Hold Joint Military Drills - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:53 PM

Russia, Belarus to Hold Joint Military Drills - Kremlin

Moscow and Minsk will hold joint military exercises, but there has been no discussion about Russia deploying military bases in Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, following Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Moscow and Minsk will hold joint military exercises, but there has been no discussion about Russia deploying military bases in Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, following Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi.

The spokesman was asked by journalists if the leaders had discussed the issue of bases and whether or not Russia supported Belarus with that goal in mind.

"No, these allegations are not grounded in reality, this issue [of bases] was not discussed.

Drills will be held, but such an issue is not on the agenda," Peskov said.

Peskov also confirmed that Lukashenko was going to initiate the process of changing the country's basic law.

"On his part, President Lukashenko confirmed his intention to move forward with constitutional changes, informed [President Putin] about his intention to form an appropriate working structure and launch a full-scale process of constitutional changes," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Sochi Belarus

Recent Stories

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

30 minutes ago

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promo ..

30 minutes ago

Kremlin Says $1.5Bln State Loan to Belarus Not Med ..

3 minutes ago

US, Mongolia Agree to Hold Additional Talks on Boo ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister for effective policing, new legisla ..

3 minutes ago

43 Head Constables promoted to rank of Assistant S ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.