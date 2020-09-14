Russia, Belarus to Hold Joint Military Drills - Kremlin

Moscow and Minsk will hold joint military exercises, but there has been no discussion about Russia deploying military bases in Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, following Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Moscow and Minsk will hold joint military exercises, but there has been no discussion about Russia deploying military bases in Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, following Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi.

The spokesman was asked by journalists if the leaders had discussed the issue of bases and whether or not Russia supported Belarus with that goal in mind.

"No, these allegations are not grounded in reality, this issue [of bases] was not discussed.

Drills will be held, but such an issue is not on the agenda," Peskov said.

Peskov also confirmed that Lukashenko was going to initiate the process of changing the country's basic law.

"On his part, President Lukashenko confirmed his intention to move forward with constitutional changes, informed [President Putin] about his intention to form an appropriate working structure and launch a full-scale process of constitutional changes," Peskov added.