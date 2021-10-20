Russia, Belarus to Hold Large-Scale Military Drills 'Should of Union' in 2023 - Shoigu

Russia and Belarus have agreed to hold the large-scale military drills named "Shield of Union" in 2023, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Russia and Belarus have agreed to hold the large-scale military drills named "Shield of Union" in 2023, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"The results of the joint activities of our defense departments from 2019 to 2021 have been summed up and approved, measures are planned to ensure military security until 2024, and the corresponding plan has been approved.

The most ambitious event stipulated by this document will be the Shield of Union joint exercise, which will be held in 2023," Shoigu said at a joint meeting of the Russian and Belarusian defense ministries.