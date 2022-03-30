UrduPoint.com

Russia, Belarus To Jointly Counteract Hostile Initiatives In Intentional Fora - Minsk

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Minsk and Moscow will improve coordination between their foreign institutions to counter hostile initiatives in international organizations, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

The issue was discussed during the visit of Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Yury Ambrazevich to Moscow, where he held meetings with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and the head of Russian cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo, Yevgeny Primakov.

"During the meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry, the strategic unity of the positions of Belarus and Russia on the place and role of the UN in the modern context was acknowledged. Issues of joint counteraction to unfriendly initiatives against Belarus and Russia within the framework of international organizations were discussed," the statement said.

Belarus has been targeted by Western sanctions over what has been described as military and other support to Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.

