Russia, Belarus To Jointly Research COVID-19 In Susceptible Animals - Russian Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russia and Belarus will cooperate on joint research to detect the virus that causes COVID-19 in susceptible animals, the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) said on Thursday.

The results and perspective prospects of such cooperation between the two countries were discussed during a meeting between Rosselkhoznadzor head Sergey Dankvert and Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Subbotin.

"Another topic of the talks was scientific and technical cooperation.

Alexander Subbotin noted the importance of establishing cooperation in combating the spread of zoonotic animal diseases. In this regard, the issue of conducting joint research for the presence of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, in susceptible animals is raised," the Russian agency said.

The research can be based at a research institution subordinate to the Rosselkhoznadzor, Federal Center for Animal Health, according to the watchdog.

