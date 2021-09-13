Russia, Belarus to Keep Conducting Joint Military Drills to Improve Army Skills - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Joint Russian-Belarusian military drills are a routine process that will continue in order to improve the skills of the two countries' armed forces, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Joint military exercises are a routine process. You know, these (Zapad-2021) are not the first drills of this kind, we conducted exercises before, this is a regular process that will continue, a process of constantly improving the skills and training of the Russian and the Belarusian armed forces," Peskov told reporters.