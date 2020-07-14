Russia, Belarus to Resume Travel Soon - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Russia and Belarus will resume travel suspended by Moscow over the coronavirus threat in the coming days, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Golovchenko spoke with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow.

"Russia is monitoring this based on the epidemiological situation they have. As we understood, travel [between Russia and] Belarus will resume in the next few days," Golovchenko said in a statement released by his press service.