Russia, Belarus to Start Joint Air Defense Duty at Belarus' Airfield This Summer- Official

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Russian and Belarusian military will begin to carry out joint air defense duty at a Belarusian airfield this summer, Maj. Gen. Igor Golub, the commander of the Belarusian air force and air defense force, said on Thursday.

An action plan for the duty forces of the Russian-Belarusian unified regional air defense system was approved late last year.

"As part of its practical implementation, forces and equipment of the air force and air defense force of the Republic of Belarus, and Russia's aerospace forces will begin their joint combat duty at an airfield in the Republic of Belarus already this summer," Golub said at a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)' air defense coordination committee.

Apart from that, Russia and Belarus will jointly take part in battle exercises in Russia's Astrakhan region, and in the CIS Combat Commonwealth-2021 drills later this year, the military official added.