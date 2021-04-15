UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Belarus To Start Joint Air Defense Duty At Belarus' Airfield This Summer- Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

Russia, Belarus to Start Joint Air Defense Duty at Belarus' Airfield This Summer- Official

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Russian and Belarusian military will begin to carry out joint air defense duty at a Belarusian airfield this summer, Maj. Gen. Igor Golub, the commander of the Belarusian air force and air defense force, said on Thursday.

An action plan for the duty forces of the Russian-Belarusian unified regional air defense system was approved late last year.

"As part of its practical implementation, forces and equipment of the air force and air defense force of the Republic of Belarus, and Russia's aerospace forces will begin their joint combat duty at an airfield in the Republic of Belarus already this summer," Golub said at a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)' air defense coordination committee.

Apart from that, Russia and Belarus will jointly take part in battle exercises in Russia's Astrakhan region, and in the CIS Combat Commonwealth-2021 drills later this year, the military official added.

Related Topics

Russia Astrakhan Belarus From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Sau ..

9 minutes ago

Rizwan says he was more happier over Babar’s cen ..

9 minutes ago

Embark on that long-awaited getaway in luxury with ..

31 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 118 more lives in Pakistan over la ..

37 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reopens 300-year-old Al Ahsa-based Ab ..

39 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 1,402 new COVID-19 cases

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.