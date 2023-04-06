Russia, Belarus to Update Stance on Security Guarantees - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Russia and Belarus will update their approaches to security guarantees due to the development of the situation in the world, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"As the international security situation has changed we must update our conceptual approaches.

And Russia, of course, should consider the possibility of providing security guarantees for Belarus as its ally and as a country with which we are in the most advanced form of integration," Peskov said.