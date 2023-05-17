Russia-Belarus Trade Reach About $45Bln in 2022 - Lavrov

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Russia and Belarus continue prioritizing bilateral trade, the volume of which grew to about $45 billion in 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Russia and Belarus continue prioritizing bilateral trade, the volume of which grew to about $45 billion in 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"This (trade) remains one of our priority tasks. The results of joint work in this area are already reflected in the growth of mutual trade, which reached a record volume of about $45 billion last year and continues to grow this year," Lavrov said at a joint press conference following a meeting with Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik.

The sides also discussed bilateral cooperation and issues of international importance, as well as the security of the Union State of Russia and Belarus. As a result of the talks, Lavrov and Aleinik signed a joint communique on common foreign policy priorities.

In February, the Russian government announced that Russia-Belarus trade increased by 12% in 2022.

Aleinik arrived in Moscow on May 15 for an official visit. It is his first visit to Moscow since he assumed office in December.

