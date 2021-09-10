Russia-Belarus Trade Tops Pre-Pandemic Level - Putin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 12:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The trade between Russia and Belarus has exceeded the pre-pandemic level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"This year, trade has returned to growth and has already exceeded the pre-pandemic level.
In January-July it amounted to $17.8 billion ” plus 34.9%, almost 35% growth," Putin said at a press conference following talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.
The price of Russian gas for Belarus in 2022 will remain at the current year's level, Putin added.