Russia-Belarus Trade Tops Pre-Pandemic Level - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The trade between Russia and Belarus has exceeded the pre-pandemic level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"This year, trade has returned to growth and has already exceeded the pre-pandemic level.

In January-July it amounted to $17.8 billion ” plus 34.9%, almost 35% growth," Putin said at a press conference following talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

The price of Russian gas for Belarus in 2022 will remain at the current year's level, Putin added.