Russia-Belarus Union State Comprises All Lands Of Both Countries - Source On Crimea

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 12:22 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The issue of recognition of Crimea is reflected in the union agreement between Russia and Belarus, which says that the territory of the Union State consists of the territories of the participating states, and Crimea and Sevastopol are Russian regions, an informed source in Moscow told Sputnik.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier this week that he would "recognize Crimea" when "the last oligarch in Russia begins to supply products there." At the same time, according to the Belarusian leader, his hands are "untied," so you can step over the Budapest Memorandum.

"As for the recognition of Crimea, it can also be found in the union agreement between Russia and Belarus. It clearly states that the territory of the Union State consists of the territories of the member states, which, in turn, are determined by their constitutions," the source said.

He stressed that "according to the Russian Constitution, Crimea and Sevastopol are subjects of the Russian Federation, and, therefore, part of the Union State."

"According to the union agreement, Russia and Belarus have undertaken to ensure the integrity and inviolability of its territory," the source said.

The reunification of Crimea with Russia came as the result of a March 2014 referendum, where nearly 97% of those who voted backed the initiative. Despite the vote, Ukraine still considers the peninsula to be part of its territory, referring to it as temporarily occupied. Moscow insists that Crimean residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure in compliance with international law. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."

