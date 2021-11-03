Russia-Belarus Union State Council to Adopt Military Doctrine on November 4 - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

The Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus plans to adopt a military doctrine and a migration policy concept at the videoconference scheduled for Thursday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus plans to adopt a military doctrine and a migration policy concept at the videoconference scheduled for Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"It is planned to approve a package of important integration documents: Key areas of the implementation of the provisions of the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State for 2021-2023, including 28 sectorial union programs, as well as the updated military doctrine and the concept of the Union State's migration policy," the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday.

The meeting will also focus on analyzing the Russian-Belarusian cooperation on trade and the economy in 2020 and the first six months of 2021 and the progress in implementing the previously adopted decisions, the Kremlin said.