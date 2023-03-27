UrduPoint.com

Russia-Belarus Union State Supreme Council Meeting To Take Place On April 6 - Mishustin

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus with participation of two presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, will take place on April 6, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

"I am convinced that the decisions and agreements adopted today will serve to further strengthen the agreements within the Union State, will become a good basis for preparing the forthcoming meeting of the State Supreme Council, scheduled for April 6, with the participation of Russian President Vladimir ... Putin and Belarusian President Alexander ... Lukashenko," Mishustin said at a meeting of Council of Ministers of the Union State.

