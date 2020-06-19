Russia, Belarus Vow to Keep WWII Memory Alive - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russia and Belarus remain steadfast in their resolve to keep the memory of World War Two alive and protect it from distortions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his working trip to Minsk on Friday.

"We and our Belarusian friends are united in that our common task is to preserve and protect the truth about events of that time," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Belarusian counterpart.

The Russian diplomat said he and Belarus' Vladimir Makei agreed that the memory of Soviet troops' role in stopping the "brown plague" would not fade away, despite attempts to rewrite history, demolition of Soviet war memorials and the spread of Neo-Nazism.