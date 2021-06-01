UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Belarus 'West' Drills To Involve Massive Use Of Military Aviation - Shoigu

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 04:03 PM

Russia-Belarus 'West' Drills to Involve Massive Use of Military Aviation - Shoigu

The Russian-Belarusian military drills Zapad (West), scheduled for September, will involve massive use of military aviation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The Russian-Belarusian military drills Zapad (West), scheduled for September, will involve massive use of military aviation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Tuesday.

"In the course of the special exercises ...

and the joint Russian-Belarusian strategic drills Zapad-2021, massive use of aviation is planned, a difficult air situation will be created," Shoigu said at a defense sector meeting.

Shoigu added that all the air personnel should be fully prepared.

"Airfields, helicopter pads and aviation equipment that will be used in the drills must be fully in line with the flights safety requirements," Shoigu emphasized.

Related Topics

Russia September All

Recent Stories

Minsk Expects No Problems With Oil Supplies, No Si ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Holds Military Inspection in Finland Under ..

2 minutes ago

Germany Issues Invitations for June 23 Libya Confe ..

2 minutes ago

West Should Stop Meddling in Syrian Affairs, Criti ..

2 minutes ago

China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to COVAX in pro ..

4 minutes ago

China's mobile internet users spend a quarter of s ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.