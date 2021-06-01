Russia-Belarus 'West' Drills to Involve Massive Use of Military Aviation - Shoigu

The Russian-Belarusian military drills Zapad (West), scheduled for September, will involve massive use of military aviation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The Russian-Belarusian military drills Zapad (West), scheduled for September, will involve massive use of military aviation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Tuesday.

"In the course of the special exercises ...

and the joint Russian-Belarusian strategic drills Zapad-2021, massive use of aviation is planned, a difficult air situation will be created," Shoigu said at a defense sector meeting.

Shoigu added that all the air personnel should be fully prepared.

"Airfields, helicopter pads and aviation equipment that will be used in the drills must be fully in line with the flights safety requirements," Shoigu emphasized.