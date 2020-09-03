Russia, Belarus Will Soon Discuss Energy Supplies for 2021, Beyond - Novak

Russia and Belarus will soon discuss the terms of energy supplies for 2021 and subsequent years, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Russia and Belarus will soon discuss the terms of energy supplies for 2021 and subsequent years, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"We will soon discuss terms of oil and gas supplies for 2021 and subsequent years," Novak told reporters following the talks between Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko.