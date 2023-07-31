Russia, Belarus Working on Establishing Joint Combat Training Centers - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Combat training centers for joint training of military personnel of Russia and Belarus can be created for almost all types of troops, the ratification of a relevant agreement is being wrapped up, a senior diplomat at the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Right now, the process of ratifying the Russia-Belarus agreement on the creation and operation of combat training centers for joint training of military personnel is being completed. The Belarusian side ratified it in July," Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's second department for the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, said.

Polishchuk said that a plan of joint measures to ensure the military security of Belarus is being implemented and a program of military cooperation between Russia and Belarus has been approved up until 2025.

"As far as we know, the possibility of creating such (Russia-Belarus combat training) centers for almost all types of troops is being considered, and they will function on the basis of military units both in Russia and in Belarus," Polishchuk told Sputnik.