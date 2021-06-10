Russia, Belarus Yet to Agree on Road Map on Power Supply - Russian Ambassador in Minsk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Russian ambassador to Belarus Yevgeniy Lukyanov said on Thursday that Russia and Belarus have not agreed on a "road map" to economic integration between the countries concerning power supply.

"This map is still unfinished," Lukyanov said during the press conference.

According to him, another "integration road map" on taxes, which has also remained inconsistent until recently, has been adopted.

The treaty on the establishment of the Union State of Russia and Belarus was signed on December 8, 1999, in Moscow. In December 2019 - the 20th anniversary of the document - there was an offer to adopt a program on deepening integration. Although the parties developed about 30 road maps in different spheres, they have not agreed on the program yet.