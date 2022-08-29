Russia Believes All States Should Pressure Ukraine to Stop Shelling ZNPP - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Russia believes that all countries should put pressure on Ukraine so that Kiev stops shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and threatening Europe's security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Pressure on the Ukrainian side can reduce military tension so that it (Ukraine) stops shelling this and adjacent territory," Peskov told reporters.