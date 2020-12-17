Russia Believes Baku, Yerevan Focused on Establishing Peace in Karabakh - Foreign Ministry

Moscow believes that both Armenia and Azerbaijan are focused on establishing peace in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday while commenting on the recent escalation in the region's Hadrut area

Earlier in the day, the military forces of the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh said that they had lost contact with troops at several combat posts in the direction of the Khtsaberd and Hin Tagher settlements in the Hadrut region. It added that the authorities, with the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, were currently working to establish whether the military personnel was captured by the Azeri forces in order to take the necessary actions.

"Russia is doing everything possible to establish peace in the region. We proceed from the assumption that the parties to the conflict are focused on the same goals," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Last week, the ceasefire was violated in the vicinity of the Khtsaberd and Hin Tagher settlements in Hadrut. Yerevan said that the Azerbaijani military had attacked the two settlements, while Baku described the advance as a "counterterrorist operation," adding that the ceasefire was otherwise being respected.

On Sunday, Gen. Lt. Rustam Muradov, the commander of the deployed Russian peacekeeping contingent in the area, said that the situation in the settlements in question had stabilized.