Russia Believes Crisis On Korean Peninsula Will End In Detente - Ambassador To N. Korea

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Russia wants that relations between North and South Koreas normalize and believes that the current crisis will end in detente, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia is interested in the normalization of relations between the two Koreas and sincerely wishes that the North and the South solve all the problems between them on an independent basis, without outside interference and on the principles of national consolidation, the ambassador said.

"Over the past decades, we have experienced several major and a dozen 'moderate' crises here. Each of them invariably ended in detente. I think it will be the same this time," Matsegora said.

