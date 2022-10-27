Russia Believes Dialogue With Kiev Possible, Moscow Ready to Find Solution - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russia believes that negotiations with Ukraine are possible, with Moscow being ready to seek solutions to the crisis, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said on Wednesday.

In April, the parties were close to discussing the settlement of the conflict, but after that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy legally made negotiations impossible, the ambassador noted.

"We are saying that negotiations are possible, and we will be prepared at any time to find a right solution for the crisis," Kelin told CNN.

The ambassador also said that it was a mistake to believe that Ukraine could win in the conflict.

"It is a big mistake to think that Ukraine can win this battle. It is strategic miscalculation totally, absolutely because the potential that Russia has and Ukraine has, it is non comparable. At the moment, Ukraine is nearly a failed state," he noted.

Ukraine is currently kept afloat by Western donations and weapons, according to the diplomat.

Commenting on the "dirty bomb" threat from Kiev, Kelin said that the Ukrainian regime would do anything to attract the West's attention to keep the flow of money and weapons going.

"We have a feeling that at this moment authorities in Kiev need to attract attention by something, because actually the offensive attack in different fronts, counterattack, as they are calling it, it has stopped, they are now losing all resources.

.. if intelligence is saying that something is in preparation, then they are right about this," the ambassador said in response to a journalist's question about why any country might want to use such weapons.

Kelin also noted that the IAEA should visit Kiev and Zhovti Vody in the near future, and they should give answers based on the results of their visit.

"The issue is to verify. If it is not over there, so we will simply be happy," the ambassador added.

On Sunday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu expressed to his French, UK, US and Turkish counterparts his concern that Kiev, according to credible sources in various countries, including Ukraine, was preparing a provocation related to the detonation of a dirty bomb on its own territory, in order to blame Moscow for the use of weapons of mass destruction and, thus, tarnish the country's image. According to the sources, Kiev has already begun the practical implementation of this plan under the guidance of its Western curators, with the work to create the bomb already in the final stages.

On Tuesday, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will head to Kiev and Zhovti Vody in the coming days after Russia's warnings about Ukraine preparing a "dirty bomb," and the preliminary results of the visit may be published within a few weeks.