Russia Believes Grain Deal Will End On July 18 - Foreign Ministry

Published June 20, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Russia believes that July 18 will be the day of the grain deal's termination, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday.

"We continue to have contacts, including working ones. But we will do what we said.

That is, we are working to ensure that July 18 is the time for the completion of those agreements that are not being implemented," Vershinin told reporters.

At the same time, Russia does not exclude new face-to-face contacts with the UN on the grain deal, the diplomat added.

Moscow leaves to the discretion of the UN the possibility of continuing work on the memorandum as part of the grain deal in case it is not extended, he said.

