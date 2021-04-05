Russia Believes in Possibility of SWIFT Alternative - Deputy Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russia cannot rule out that an alternative to the SWIFT payment system could appear, based on new technologies, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik.

"Given the fast development of digital currencies and blockchain, it is obvious that the basis for international payments can be formed on a completely new technological platform," the deputy minister said.

The development of SWIFT alternatives ” more advanced technologically and uninterested in monopolizing the sector ” is "not just a reaction to the existing geopolitical reality, but a response to the need to upgrade payment methods given the existing advances of the digital technology," the deputy minister said.