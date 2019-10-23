(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russia does not see the need to create a safe zone in northeastern Syria under international control, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told Sputnik on Wednesday.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer earlier proposed to create a safe zone in Syria on the border with Turkey, which would be controlled by international forces with the participation of Moscow and Ankara.

"From our point of view, what happened in Sochi is a solution to the problem. That is, the military activity of Turkey in this territory has been stopped, various military clashes have been prevented, and the basis has been laid to resolve all issues through dialogue.

I don't think that any additional measures are needed," Vershinin said.

"The ideas expressed by our German friends had been expressed before the agreement in Sochi between Russia and Turkey was reached and, therefore, were expressed without the understanding of the new situation that developed as of yesterday. Therefore, I don't see the need for any additional measures," he added.