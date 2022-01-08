WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Russia believes that the civil unrest in Kazakhstan was provoked by the external forces who want to undermine the security and integrity of the Central Asian nation, Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov said.

"Russia views the externally provoked violent developments in the friendly country as aimed to disrupt its security and integrity.

We will assist efforts to restore normal life in Kazakhstan," the Russian diplomat told the Newsweek news outlet.

"As for Washington's role, we hope that no one will question the right of Kazakhstan to apply to Article 4 of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) charter. It was exercised to ensure law and order in the allied republic," he added, commenting on the Western countries' concern over the CSTO decision to send peacekeepers to Kazakhstan.