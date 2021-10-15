Russia Believes Kosovo Police Violence Aims to Stoke Tensions, Drive Serbs Out - Nebenzia

Russia believes the violence inflicted by the Kosovo police against the native Serbs there was aimed at stoking tensions to intimidate and force them out of the self-proclaimed republic, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Friday

On Wednesday, clashes between the local Serbs and police in Kosovska Mitrovica resulted in several people sustaining injuries. A Serb who was shot by police had to undergo urgent surgery.

"We view such actions by Pristina as a manifestation of a deliberate policy to stoke tensions with the aim of intimidating and pressuring native Serbs in order to drive them out to Kosovo," Nebenzia said.

The ambassador emphasized that such "saber-rattling" also reflects radicalism widely embraced by the Albanian authorities in Kosovo ahead of the local elections scheduled for October 17.

"There are increasingly frequent attacks targeting Serbs in the province and other non-Albanians, as well as attacks targeting their property as compared with 2020," Nebenzia said.