Russia Believes Kurds Were 'Given Go-Ahead' for Terrorist Attack in Istanbul - Lavrentyev

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Russia believes that the Kurds were "given the go-ahead" to carry out a terrorist attack in Istanbul, Russian special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said.

On November 13, an explosion occurred in the center of Istanbul, killing six people and injuring 81.

The Turkish Interior Ministry reported that there were suspicions that an indication of a terrorist attack in the center of Istanbul came from Kobani, and the perpetrator had entered Turkish territory through the city of Afrin. The suspect in the attack was detained, she confessed to having links with the PKK.

"We cannot say that these terrorist attacks, behind which, as our Turkish partners told us, is the PKK, are some kind of initiative on the part of this structure. Probably, after all, some kind of go-ahead was given to them," he said at a press conference.