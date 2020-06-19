Russia Believes New IAEA Resolution on Iran Counterproductive - Diplomat

Russia believes that a new IAEA resolution on access to Iran's nuclear facilities that has just been adopted by the board can be counterproductive, Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russia believes that a new IAEA resolution on access to Iran's nuclear facilities that has just been adopted by the board can be counterproductive, Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said Friday.

"The #IAEA BG adopted resolution calling upon #Iran to provide access to 2 locations specified by Agency. #Russia and #China voted against. While stressing the need for Tehran and IAEA to settle this problem without delay, we believe that the resolution can be counter productive," Ulyanov said on Twitter.