Russia Believes Nobody Should Interfere in Belarus' Internal Affairs - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Russia will not interfere in the internal affairs of Belarus and believes that nobody should do that, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"We still intend not to interfere in these events and we believe that nobody should," Peskov told reporters.

When asked what advice the Kremlin would give Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko regarding protests in Belarus, Peskov said that "any public advice would be nothing but an interference attempt."

"We have not done and will not do it," the spokesman said.