UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Believes Nuclear Dialogue With UK Necessary - Deputy Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Russia Believes Nuclear Dialogue With UK Necessary - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Moscow believes that a nuclear dialogue with London is necessary but no contacts took place between the two countries after the United Kingdom released its new defense strategy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday.

On March 16, the UK released its new defense strategy, under which the nuclear weapons stockpile would be increased to 260 warheads, reversing the previous plans to reduce it to 180 warheads by the mid-2020s.

"There have not yet been such substantive contacts, but, nevertheless, if and when our partners are seriously ready to talk about ways to strengthen strategic stability, taking into account all the factors affecting it, and this is not only nuclear potential, these are conventional weapons approaching nuclear weapons in terms of their capabilities, these are missile defense problems, space and some others, then, of course, we will be ready [for talks]," Grushko told reporters, adding that such talks are necessary now if we really want to "move towards strengthening arms control regimes and strengthening strategic stability."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear London United Kingdom March All

Recent Stories

Driving sustainable development across board is st ..

17 minutes ago

UAE committed to transform economy into one that i ..

32 minutes ago

Water in UAE: A comprehensive water resources mana ..

32 minutes ago

Schedule for Parade on Pakistan-Day postponed till ..

37 minutes ago

Marriage halls, shops, restaurants sealed for SOPs ..

21 minutes ago

PPP KP chapter review arrangements for ZABhutto's ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.