Russia Believes Nuclear Dialogue With UK Necessary - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Moscow believes that a nuclear dialogue with London is necessary but no contacts took place between the two countries after the United Kingdom released its new defense strategy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday.

On March 16, the UK released its new defense strategy, under which the nuclear weapons stockpile would be increased to 260 warheads, reversing the previous plans to reduce it to 180 warheads by the mid-2020s.

"There have not yet been such substantive contacts, but, nevertheless, if and when our partners are seriously ready to talk about ways to strengthen strategic stability, taking into account all the factors affecting it, and this is not only nuclear potential, these are conventional weapons approaching nuclear weapons in terms of their capabilities, these are missile defense problems, space and some others, then, of course, we will be ready [for talks]," Grushko told reporters, adding that such talks are necessary now if we really want to "move towards strengthening arms control regimes and strengthening strategic stability."