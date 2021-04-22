UrduPoint.com
Russia Believes Solid Legal Framework Exists For Int'l Cooperation On Climate - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russia believes that a solid legal framework is already in place for cooperation on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, including universal agreements under the United NationsRussian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"We believe there is a solid legal framework for international collaboration in controlling and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, namely the universal agreements reached under the auspices of the United Nations. I'd like to stress that Russia treats its international commitments within the utmost responsibility in this sphere, and I refer in particular to the implementation of the UNFCCC, the Kyoto Protocol, and the Paris Agreement," the president said at the US-hosted virtual summit on climate.

"We are making an active effort in Russia to draft more legislation that allows for both controlling carbon emissions and creating incentives for their reduction," Putin added.

