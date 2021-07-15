UrduPoint.com
Russia Believes Taliban's Statement On 3-Month Ceasefire Positive Step - Diplomat

Thu 15th July 2021 | 04:14 PM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Moscow believes that the Taliban movement's (banned in Russia) statement about a 3-month ceasefire in Afghanistan if certain conditions are met is a positive step, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"[The statement is] Positive, Of course, even if for three months. Although we would have preferred not three months, but a longer period of ceasefire," Kabulov said.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan's 1TV news broadcaster reported that the Taliban pledged to declare a three-month ceasefire if the Afghan government releases 7,000 prisoners and the movement is removed from the United Nations' blacklist.

