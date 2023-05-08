Russia Believes There Are Many People in Ukraine Who View May 9 as Sacred Holiday -Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Russia is confident that there are a lot of people in Ukraine who keeps Victory Day sacred, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We are convinced that in fact there are many people in Ukraine for whom this (May 9) is still a sacred day.

There are veterans who fought in the Great Patriotic War, there are their families and friends, for whom this day remains holy," Peskov told press.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree setting the Europe Day celebrations on May 9 in Ukraine, in contrast to the Victory Day celebrated in Russia, as a sign of "Ukrainian people's European identity."