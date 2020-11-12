Russia Believes There Should Be No Deadline on Karabakh Status Determination - Lavrov

The status of Nagorno-Karabakh will depend on the ethnic and confessional composition of the region, Russia is against any "artificial deadlines," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The status of Nagorno-Karabakh will depend on the ethnic and confessional composition of the region, Russia is against any "artificial deadlines," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We assume that the status will be determined depending on what actions we should implement to restore the ethnic and confessional harmony in Nagorno-Karabakh," Lavrov said at a press conference, stressing that Russia "sets no artificial deadlines."