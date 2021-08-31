UrduPoint.com

Russia, Belize Agree To Fight Cybercrime, Crypto Laundering Together

Russia, Belize Agree to Fight Cybercrime, Crypto Laundering Together

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Chief prosecutors of Russia and Belize agreed during a virtual conference on Monday that their agencies would join forces in the fight against cyber and crypto crimes.

"A program for 2022-2023 cooperation was signed during the meeting.

It aims to implement the agreements on cooperation and basic relations between Russia and Belize," the Russian chief prosecutor's office said.

Top Russian prosecutor Igor Krasnov and the Caribbean nation's attorney general, Magali Marin Young, agreed to work together on combating "cybercrime, including terrorism-related offenses, illegal crypto trading, environmental crimes, corruption" as well as the return of stolen assets.

