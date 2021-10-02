Russia Benefits From Ideology-Free Foreign Policy - Lavrov

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 11:49 PM

Russia pursues ideology-free foreign policy, unlike the United States, which allows it to play a constructive role in the global arena, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday

In an address to the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy think thank, the minister responded to criticism of the Russian foreign policy lacking ideology.

"It is true that, unlike the United States, we do not have ideological biases, ideological taboos in our relations with our foreign partners. But this is in fact our methodological, practical advantage," Lavrov said, adding that this approach allows Moscow to be an active mediator in conflicts, as it can maintain contacts with all parties involved.

The top Russian diplomat also highlighted an important role of various multilateral associations, of which Russia is a part, not only in shaping regional agenda but also in determining global trends.

Lavrov promised that Russia would continue promoting creation of conditions for a global system that will return to the founding principles laid down in the UN Charter.

